WPL 2024: 'I don't have to rush into anything', says Lanning on her post retirement plans

New Delhi, March 5 The former Australia skipper Meg Lanning, who prospering in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), has admitted she is exploring a few different options following her international retirement but won't "rush into anything".

Lanning caused a surprise when she retired from international cricket at the end of last year and the 31-year-old has only appeared briefly in domestic competitions in Australia

In recent times she has adapted to the next phase of her life in India, turning out as captain of the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL, where she has been in sparkling form at the top of the batting order for her side, 146 runs for the tournament at an impressive strike rate of 117.46.

That form has helped the Capitals to the top of the WPL table with three wins from four matches and Lanning said she is enjoying her role in the side alongside former Australia teammates Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen.

"I am just enjoying playing cricket... having a great time with Delhi, we have got a really good squad of players and staff that make it a cool environment to be in. I feel like there's a little bit less pressure and expectation. I just come into the game wanting to contribute and help the team win," Lanning was quoted by ICC.

"So it's been nice to be able to do that. I feel like there's a little bit of improvement needed in how we are playing, I am not completely satisfied, but it's been nice to contribute. As I said, I am just trying to have some fun and enjoy myself," she added.

Lanning, who clinched an impressive five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles during her illustrious career, will not be joining Australia's squad as they strive for a fourth consecutive tournament win at this year's event in Bangladesh scheduled for September and October.

"I actually haven't had a lot of time to do that (explore new things) yet," she said. "Obviously, (I have been) playing domestic back in Australia and then the WPL here. Once the tournament finishes, there will be a big chunk of time. It will probably hit me harder and you know, sort of come to terms with it a little bit more.

"(I am) sort of exploring a few different options in the background. The good thing for me is I don't have to rush into anything. I can keep playing and keep being involved. When an opportunity pops up, I can take it. Will just see how the back end of the tournament pans out, and then I will see what happens after that," said Lanning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor