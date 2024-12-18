WPL 2025: Feeling of RCB being defending champion still to sink for Shreyanka Patil

New Delhi, Dec 18 The tag of defending champion sits pretty easy on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's team as they gear up to defend their title in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. But for India star Shreyanka Patil, it is a surreal experience as the fact that she is part of the defending champions is yet to sink in.

She said she is still processing the feeling and looking forward to representing RCB. "Being the defending champions is a big tag for us, and I’m still processing it. I feel like it will truly sink in once the season camp starts, and then I’ll be like, “Okay, fine, I’m into the next one.” It’s been a surreal moment for all of us—Karnataka fans and RCB fans alike," said Shreyanka on Wednesday.

Shreyanka said life has changed for them after RCB won the title last year as they were given a grand welcome. She was welcomed by a festive atmosphere when they returned home after winning the title as people from all over Karnataka were celebrating their triumph.

"Life has definitely changed after our victory. Coming from Delhi to here, the way RCB fans cheered for us and showed so much extra love was something I had never experienced before. When I returned home after the win, there were about 100 people outside my house, making noise and creating festive chaos. That day was very special to me because people from all over Karnataka, from various places, came to my house to celebrate," said Shreyanka.

Shreyanka said the love and support of her fans bring out the best in her. "As a person, the love and support from fans mean a lot to me. I genuinely enjoy interacting with them because it feels like they are my people. Their love and encouragement bring out the best in me, and I cherish those moments of connection," he said.

RCB had on their maiden title in the WPL by beating Delhi Capitals Women in the final. They will hope to emulate their triumph when the 2025 edition is played in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

