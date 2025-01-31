WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Nicole Bolton as fielding coach

Mumbai, Jan 31 Mumbai Indians have appointed former Australia opener Nicole Bolton as their new fielding coach ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

Bolton has joined the team's coaching set-up which is led by head coach Charlotte Edwards.

In a career spanning from 2014 to 2019, Nicole was a mainstay in the Aussie batting lineup and has played 50 ODIs, three Tests, and two T20Is. She holds the record for being the first Australian woman to score a century on ODI debut, and the first woman of any nationality to score such a century against a full ICC member team.

Her coaching credentials include stints as the assistant coach for South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL. Nicole will replace former England cricketer Lydia Greenway in the role.

"We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Lydia Greenway for the endless throws and strategies at the fielding sessions over the last two seasons. Go well, Lydia!" Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

The inaugural edition's champions Mumbai Indians will commence their campaign in the WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on February 15.

The upcoming edition of the biggest women’s T20 League will be played across four venues – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The WPL 2025 will commence on February 14, when Gujarat Giants (GG) square off against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Vadodara.

Vadodara will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

The caravan will then move to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as it makes its debut as a WPL venue by playing host to four games. Alyssa Healy-led UPW will be playing three matches against GG, MI, and RCB at their home ground on March 3, 6, and 8, respectively.

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11, respectively.

Brabourne will also host the eliminator between second and third-placed teams on March 13. It is followed by the title clash scheduled to be held on March 15.

