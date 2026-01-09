WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana set the tone ahead of MI vs RCB opener

Mumbai, Jan 9 A blockbuster start awaits the Women’s Premier League 2026 as defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of the El Clasico of the WPL, captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana laid out the paths that will guide their squads through the multi-franchise competition.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur underlined the importance of enjoyment and supporting teammates amid the pressures of elite cricket.

“You feel pressure in any format, whether it is WPL, international cricket or domestic matches. You set a high standard for yourself and expect a lot. But the most important thing is to enjoy yourself on the field. Other than taking pressure, I would love to enjoy my game,” Harmanpreet said.

The MI skipper added that her focus as captain remains on helping players feel settled, despite the added responsibility of leading a side that has won both the Women’s ODI World Cup and the WPL.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, stressed the need for a strong work ethic and consistency as she looks to carry her international batting form into the league.

“I think the whole RCB squad is very balanced this season. We had a good mega auction. I always tell the team we have to focus on our work ethic. What happens on the field is not in our hands,” Mandhana said. “I have been batting well in the last two years and I want to bring that success from international cricket to the WPL,” she added.

JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy said Mandhana will face greater expectations this season, particularly with Ellyse Perry unavailable.

“Smriti Mandhana has evolved as a cricketer. She uses her feet more and plays the leg side against spin, which is an added advantage. But Ellyse Perry’s absence is a big question. Smriti will not just play a captain’s role, but also take on the responsibility of carrying the team forward,” Veda said.

She added that while RCB possess firepower through players such as Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Voll, the stability provided by Perry over the years will be difficult to replace.

“You cannot replicate what Perry did. She brought leadership, energy and runs in pressure situations. Smriti will need to hold one end more, even if she continues to strike at 150,” she said.

Highlighting Mumbai Indians’ strength, Veda pointed to the franchise’s core of proven match-winners.

“They have Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr forming a strong top order. With Shabnim Ismail added to the bowling, they get 16 overs of international quality. Over the years, four or five players have often won games for them, and that makes MI so dangerous,” she noted.

As the WPL 2026 gets underway, the opener promises a high-quality contest between a settled Mumbai Indians unit and a Royal Challengers Bengaluru side aiming to adapt and thrive without one of its most influential figures.

