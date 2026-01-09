WPL 2026: Have no doubt GG will have a successful season, says head coach Klinger

Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger said he was confident of the team having a successful time in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) as the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise prepares to open their campaign against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

GG, who reached the playoffs for the first time in the 2025 WPL, have undergone an intensive pre-season camp in Mumbai and will look to build on that in the upcoming season. “Qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in WPL history was a fantastic achievement for Gujarat, but this season is a fresh start. Every team begins on an even playing field, and starting well is important as it helps build confidence within the group.

“We’re here to win the competition, but we’re also here to enjoy the journey and focus on player development. Over the next month, our aim is that every player finishes this tournament as a better cricketer than when they arrived.

“From the way the group has trained over the last four or five days, I have no doubt it will be a successful season, both in terms of results and individual growth,” Klinger said in a franchise release.

Klinger also highlighted the squad’s depth, particularly among all-rounders, which he believes will create healthy competition for places. “We’re going to have some selection headaches when it comes to picking our best XI, and that’s always a good thing. We’ve got genuine depth and plenty of options, particularly because of the number of high-quality all-rounders in the squad. When we looked at the most successful teams over the last few seasons, one common factor was the presence of strong all-rounders.”

“Bringing in players like Sophie Devine, and Kim Garth as a bowling all-rounder, has strengthened us further. With six overseas players, choosing the four to start the season will be challenging because they’re all high-quality cricketers, but it’s a problem we’re very happy to have,” he added.

Klinger also pointed to the promise of young Indian talent in the squad. “From a batting perspective, we’ve brought in some exciting young talent. Anushka Sharma had an excellent domestic season, while Ayushi Soni has a bit more experience and has played some very good cricket for Delhi. Titas has already represented India, which adds valuable exposure to the group.

“Happy brings genuine raw pace, something you don’t see too often in the women’s game, while Bharti, though slightly more experienced than the others, offers real quality and power. Shivani also adds depth as a batter and can double up as a wicketkeeper. Overall, we’re in a strong position, and the WPL will give them opportunities to step up at different stages of the tournament,” he concluded.

