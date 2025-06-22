WPL: Man City sign Swiss teenager Iman Beney

Manchester, June 22 Manchester City have announced the signing of exciting teenage attacker Iman Beney, whose move is subject to international clearance and obtaining a work visa.

A fully fledged Swiss international, the 18-year-old moves to the Joie Stadium after an incredible campaign in her native Switzerland, where she helped BSC Young Boys Frauen win the league title.

Beney played a starring role in that success, scoring the decisive penalty in a shootout win over GC Zurich, which sealed a first domestic crown for Young Boys since 2011.

“I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the new season with Manchester City. I had a good feeling with Therese [Sjogran], and I think City is the best solution to help develop me as a player. They have good ambition for next season, and, for my development, City is the best place. They are a club who like to keep possession, and I really like to have the ball, so I think it’s a good fit,” she said.

The youngster finished 2024/25 with nine goals in 22 appearances, earning her a spot in the Swiss Super League Team of the Season in the process. A dynamic and skilful player with an eye for goal, Beney has also enjoyed huge success on an international front in her young career.

Named in the Women’s Under-17 European Championship Team of the Tournament in May 2023, she was then selected to represent Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup that summer at just 16 years old.

An Anterior Cruciate Ligament rupture meant she missed out on the tournament, but Beney has since returned to become a regular in the Swiss national team, often playing as a right wing-back.

But after success in her native Switzerland, the 18-year-old is looking forward to a new chapter in her career at City.

