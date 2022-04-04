WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar to become undisputed WWE Universal Champion

In the culmination of an astounding two-night WrestleMania, the 'Winner Take All' main event ended after Universal Champion Roman Reigns overcame WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Sunday.

At the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Reigns was able to outlast Lesnar in a hard-hitting match. In the last moments of the fight, Reigns shoved Lesnar into the ropes as he hit one final spear for the finish.

The ending was pretty sudden and the match was a bit lacking in the overall drama compared to previous matches of Reigns and Lesnar.

In a poignant scene, WrestleMania Sunday opened with an unannounced retirement ceremony for Triple H, one of the most influential and iconic superstars in WWE history.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who announced his in-ring retirement last month on the heels of suffering a cardiac event in September, received a thunderous ovation as he walked down the WrestleMania aisle. He hugged his daughters at ringside before climbing the turnbuckles and saluting WWE fans in trademark fashion.

After going his entire WWE career without being pinned or made to submit, Omos finally tasted defeat at the hands of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

In another epic encounter, it was Edge who emerged victorious against AJ Styles.

On Saturday, Steve Austin returned to WrestleMania after 19 years and defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu 'No Holds Barred Match'.

Plus, Bianca Belair reigned supreme over Becky Lynch to capture the Raw Women's Title, Cody Rhodes reemerged in a WWE ring to take down Seth Rollins, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair survived Ronda Rousey.

( With inputs from ANI )

