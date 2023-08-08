Wrestler Rani Rana accuses in-laws of dowry harassment and physical abuse

In a shocking revelation, brand ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Rani Rana, a woman wrestler accused her in-laws of dowry and physical harassment in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, a police official said.The wrestler, Rani Rana, a resident of Suriya Pura in Murar locality, lodged a complaint at Murar police station. Acting on it, the police registered a case under various sections and started an investigation into the matter.The victim alleged that she was beaten by her in-laws for the dowry and was physically harassed that adversely affected her game as well.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vinayak Shukla told ANI, “Wrestler Rani Rana, who is also the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao had filed a complaint against her in-laws for demanding dowry and physical harassment. Acting on it, the police registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law under various sections and started investigating the matter soon. ”The victim’s husband is a director of a gym and had been demanding money from her to open a gym and she was beaten up for not providing the money. "The case has been registered and further legal action will be taken into the matter soon, added Shukla. Notably, Rani Rana started her wrestling career with great struggles and brought laurels not only to her family but also to Gwalior in the country. She has won many medals, including Gold in the National Wrestling Tournament.