Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police file status report before court, record victims' statements

New Delhi, May 27 The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a status report on the application moved by the protesting women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Appearing for Delhi Police, special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava apprised Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjit Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court that the statements of the 'victim' women wrestlers have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

ACMM Jaspal directed the police to supply both the status reports filed on May 12 and May 27 to the complainants, who were also directed to supply a copy of the application to the police.

The court then posted the matter for next hearing on June 27.

In the wake of the allegations of sexual harrasment levelled against Singh by the protesting wrestlers, a Delhi court had on Thursday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the police on a complaint filed by a social activist and chief of Atal Jan Shakti Party, seeking registration of an FIR against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik for pressing "false allegations" of sexual harassment against Singh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika of Patiala House Courts had passed the directions on an application filed on behalf of Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

On May 12, the Police had informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

