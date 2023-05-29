Wrestlers violated law despite all requests: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against organisers of the wrestlers' protest and their supporters for violating law and order in connection with the scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar on Sunday

The FIR was registered at Parliament Street Police Station.

India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia alongwith Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.

FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.

"We provided all possible facilities to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 38 days. But yesterday they violated the law despite all requests made to them. They were detained and released by the evening," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi.

The Delhi Police have also removed the tents of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

"Yesterday, protesters violated the law despite all requests made to them. That is why, the ongoing sit-in protest has been made to conclude. If the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted for the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar," said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, the protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by the security personnel in Delhi. The Delhi Police earlier said that "unsocial elements" won't be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

