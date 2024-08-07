Wrestling, Athletics, Table Tennis, Weightlifting - Here's India's action-packed schedule for Day 12 of Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 7 : India grappler Vinesh Phogat is set to play her final against United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the women's 50kg wrestling semi-finals.

Vinesh Phogat continued to soar high at the Paris Olympics after pulling off a dominating win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the women's 50kg wrestling semi-finals. Following a flawless outing on the mat, Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling.

The Indian wrestler will now take on Ann Hildebrandt in the last and final match of this category at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

India athlete Avinash Sable will also be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday which will start at 1:13 AM IST.

Earlier, Sable stormed into the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase after finishing fifth at the Stade de France. He finished in the fifth spot by clocking 8:15.43s behind Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft (8:10.62s), Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu (8:11.61s), Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (8:12.02s) and Japan's Ryuji Miura (8:12.41s).

The 12th day of the ongoing marquee event will kick start for India with Priyanka and Suraj Panwar in action at the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Final that will start at 11 AM IST.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be playing in Round 1 of the Women's Individual Stroke Play at 12:30 PM IST.

Paddlers Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the Women's Team event that will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Mirabai Chanu will be in action at 11 PM IST where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category iN Weightlifting.

At 1:35 PM IST, Sarvesh Anil Kushare will be seen in action in the qualification round Men's High Jump.

Jyothi Yarraji will be in action where she will be competing in the Round 1 of the Women's 100 Metres hurdles.

Javelin thrower Annu Rani will be in action at 1: 55 PM IST where she will compete in the qualification round for the finals.

Wrestler Antim Panghal will play her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category at 3 PM IST. If she manages to qualify, then she will play her quarterfinals at 4:20 PM IST and the semifinals at 10:25 PM IST. The bronze medal and final match for this category will be played at 12:20 and 12:30 AM IST respectively (Thursday).

Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will be competing in the qualification round of Men's Triple Jump.

