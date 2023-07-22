Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 12: Sources

New Delhi [India], July 22 : The Wrestling Federation of India elections are now set to be held on 12 August after being postponed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), according to sources.

Initially, the WFI elections were postponed which were set to take place from July 6 to July 11, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the appointment of Justice MM Kumar through an official letter, also authorising him (Kumar) to appoint an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other staff to assist him in conducting the elections.

In the election, the members of the executive committee of WFI will be decided. The occupants of the post of president, one post of senior vice-president, four posts of vice president, one each position of secretary general and treasurer, two posts of joint secretary and five posts of an executive member will be decided, as per a letter from IOA.

The IOA organised a three-member ad hoc committee in April as mandated by the Sports Ministry, and two members were named to oversee WFI's day-to-day activities and pick wrestlers for international events in the interim term.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in April announced that the IOA will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events.

The elections will be critical in moulding the future of wrestling in India and deciding the federation's leadership.

