"Wrestling Federation Office is still in Hari Nagar": WFI President Sanjay Singh confirms location of thier office

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], January 25 : Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Sanjay Singh confirmed on Saturday that the WFI has not shifted their office and it is still located in Hari Nagar, New Delhi.

The WFI Office was relocated to Hari Nagar following claims of sexual harassment against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by some of the nation's leading women wrestlers, the Sports Ministry suspended WFI in 2023.

"The Wrestling Federation Office is still in Hari Nagar. Our activities are working from there, although we have found a new place in Connaught Place. We will shift there on Basant Panchami, 2nd February," Sanjay Singh said while speaking to ANI.

The court on May 21 formally framed the charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. They denied all the allegations and claimed trial. The court had given a direction to frame charges against them on May 10 2024.

The Court on May 10 ordered on 'framing of charge' on Sexual Harrasment allegations levelled by several women wrestlers against former WFI Chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh and Tomar.

While passing the order, the court had said there was sufficient material against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to proceed with the sexual harassment of five women wrestlers and with the offence of outraging the modesty of women.

The court found sufficient material to proceed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under sections 354 and 354 A (IPC). Charges have also been framed against him under section 506 (part 1) on the allegations of two women. However, the court discharged Brij Bhushan from the allegations made by the sixth wrestler, said the court.

Delhi's Patiala House Court last year in November deferred the order on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police in a POCSO case against former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This case was lodged on the complaint filed by a minor women wrestler. Delhi police had filed a cancellation report after the victim retracted from her earlier statement.

Special (POCSO) Judge Gomati Manocha was on leave. The matter was deferred until January 16, 2024. Now the matter is listed under the category of clarification.

Further, Brij Bhushan also shared his thoughts on reports of the WFI office back to its old address, his residence.

"Currently the WFI office is in Hari Nagar and we are looking for a new place. I have been associated with wrestling for a long time and because of this wrestlers and people associated with the sport keep coming to 21, Ashoka Road (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence). It is not a big issue regarding the location of the WFI office. It will be decided by the federation and they are looking for it," Brij Bhushan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor