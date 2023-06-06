Wrestling mess: 'Athletes get exemption from offices for sports, not for protest'

New Delhi, June 6 There are mixed reactions coming in from the wrestling arena after India's ace grapplers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest against WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resumed their duties in the Railways.



Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang resumed their work on May 31, few days after the protesting wrestlers were evicted from Jantar Mantar in Delhi where they had been protesting since April.



Both Sakshi and Bajrang have denied the reports of withdrawing from the protest.

