Wrestling: Sunil Kumar fight for bronze medal after losing Greco-Roman wrestling 87kg semifinal
By IANS | Published: October 4, 2023 10:21 AM 2023-10-04T10:21:35+5:30 2023-10-04T10:25:09+5:30
Hangzhou, Oct 4 Indian grappler Sunil Kumar lost 1-5 against Iran’s Naser Alizadeh in the men’s 87kg Greco-Roman ...
Hangzhou, Oct 4 Indian grappler Sunil Kumar lost 1-5 against Iran’s Naser Alizadeh in the men’s 87kg Greco-Roman semifinal and will fight for bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old earlier defeated Sukhrob Abdulkhaev of Tajikistan 9-1 in the quarterfinal after securing a 4-3 victory on points against China's Peng Fei in the pre-quarterfinal.
In other actions, Neeraj go down 3-5 against Makhmud Bakhshilloev of Uzbekistan in men’s 67kg 1/8 final while Gyanender too suffered a 1-7 loss to Meysam Dalkhani of Iran in the 60kg 1/8 final.
On the other hand, Vikas suffered TSU (Technical Superiority) at the hands of China’s Liu Rui in the 77kg quarterfinals.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app