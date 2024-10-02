WTT China Smash: Ma Long, Wang Manyu cruise into singles last 16

Beijing, Oct 2 Chinese veteran Ma Long and world No. 3 Wang Manyu claimed victory in the men's and women's singles round of 32, respectively, at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash here on Wednesday.

Confronting China's most decorated Olympian Ma, the 21-year-old Chinese Zeng Beixun took a 5-1 lead early, but Ma rallied past quickly to secure a win 11-8. After Ma pocketed the second set 11-6, Zeng came back to take the third with the same score. More aggressive returns helped Ma to win the fourth set 12-10 for a berth in the last 16.

"This is the first time for us to meet at major events. I scored the decisive points to seal the victory," the 35-year-old Ma noted. "Zeng made great progress recently. I am really delighted to see more talents growing to keep the overall strength of Chinese table tennis at a high level."

Wang Manyu of China eased past German paddler Sabine Winter 11-6, 11-2, 11-8 in just 17 minutes and will match up with her teammate Qin Yuxuan, 18, in the round of 16, reports Xinhua.

"Chinese young players have shown great momentum, so I need to get prepared in dealing with difficulties next," Wang Manyu, 25, said after the game.

Earlier on Wednesday, in an all-Chinese women's doubles match, the wildcard duo Qin and Zong Geman shocked the fifth-seeded Wang Manyu and Kuai Man 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8.

In the men's doubles, Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun of China beat Australian Aditya Sareen and Argentina's Santiago Lorenzo 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

"After the Paris Olympics, I tried to find the same active state in competition as before. I wanted to have a great performance at the China Smash, but I didn't make a detailed plan in advance. My mindset was not completely settled down. I need to get myself back through doubles matches," said the top-ranked Wang, who was upset by Denmark's Anders Lind in the men's singles round of 32 on Tuesday.

On the fifth main draw competition day, world No. 1 Sun Yingsha will take on her compatriot Liu Weishan, while Ma will compete with South Korean Lee Sang-su for the last eight.

