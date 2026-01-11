WTT Feeder Series: Payas Jain wins mixed doubles title with Syndrela Das, enters men’s singles final

Vadodara, Jan 11 Payas Jain will be gunning for a triple crown in the WTT Feeder Series at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here after he bagged the mixed doubles crown with Syndrela Das and also reached the men’s singles final on Sunday morning.

The inaugural edition of the WTT Feeder Series in Vadodara, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, is being hosted by Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT.

In the mixed doubles final, Jain and Das fought back after losing the opening game to beat second seed Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6.

Earlier, the Delhi-born player had packed off fifth seed Akash Pal 11-5, 12-10, 11-9 to reach the men’s singles final. Payas will now face top seed Manush Shah, who defeated third seed Snehit Suravajjula 6-11, 11-9, 14-12, 11-5 in the other semifinals.

Moreover, Payas earlier reached the men’s doubles final with Ankur Bhattacharjee, and the duo will take on their compatriots and second seed Akash Pal and Mudit Dani later in the day.

In women’s singles semifinal, Anusha Kutumbale accounted for seventh seed Sutirtha Mukherjee 12-10, 11-5, 16-14. In the third game, Anusha saved two game points before converting her third match point to set up a summit clash against Korea Republic’s Ryu Hanna.

The unseeded Korean, Ryu Hana defeated eighth seed Syndrela Das 11-4, 8-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the other semifinal.

In 2024, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has become the first-ever Indian paddler to lift a men’s Singles trophy at a WTT Feeder Series event, beating compatriot Manav Vikash Thakkar 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4) in the summit clash. It was the first time two Indian players contested for men's singles final in the WTT Feeder event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor