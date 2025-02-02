WTT Singapore Smash: India's men's singles challenge end early as Kamal, Thakkar exit in first round

Singapore, Feb 2 India’s campaign in the men’s singles main draw at the 2025 WTT Singapore Smash came to an early end as Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar suffered first-round defeats on Sunday. Despite showing glimpses of fight, both Indian paddlers bowed out in five-game battles.

Veteran paddler and India’s table tennis icon Achanta Sharath Kamal, who had earned a direct qualification into the main draw thanks to his world ranking, took on Chinese Taipei’s Kao Cheng-Jui in his opening-round match.

The contest, which lasted just under 37 minutes, saw a roller-coaster of momentum shifts before the 42-year-old Indian eventually succumbed to a 2-3 (2-11, 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 4-11) defeat.

Sharath had a nightmare start to the match, failing to find his rhythm as Kao dominated the opening game 11-2. However, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee bounced back in style, using his experience to dictate play in the next two games, winning them 11-5 and 11-8 to take a 2-1 lead.

Just when it seemed like he was gaining control, Kao responded with a strong fourth game, winning it 11-7 to force a decider.

In the final game, Sharath struggled against Kao’s aggressive approach, conceding quick points. The Chinese Taipei paddler sealed the decider 11-4, knocking Sharath out of the tournament and advancing to the next round. The Indian stalwart’s loss marked a disappointing result for his fans, who had hoped for a deep run in the tournament.

Later in the day, India’s rising star Manav Thakkar also endured a tough five-game defeat, going down 2-3 (11-9, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11) against Singapore’s Pang Koen in a match that lasted 41 minutes. The 24-year-old from Surat, who had fought his way through the qualification rounds, showed determination but ultimately fell short against his home-favorite opponent.

Thakkar started positively, clinching the opening game 11-9 after a well-fought battle. However, Pang, backed by strong home support, quickly turned the tables by winning the next two games 11-9 and 11-8 to take a 2-1 lead.

Despite the pressure, Thakkar showcased his resilience, coming back strongly to claim the fourth game 11-7 and push the match into a deciding fifth game. With the momentum swinging both ways, the decider was a tense affair. But Pang capitalized on his home advantage, maintaining his composure to close out the final game 11-8, sealing Thakkar’s fate in the tournament.

With both Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar making early exits, India’s hopes in the men’s singles category at the WTT Singapore Smash 2025 ended in the opening round itself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor