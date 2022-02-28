Yasar Dogu: Ravi Dahiya clinches gold after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in final

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul.

Dahiya defeated Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in a thrilling 61kg final and came back with the gold medal. After trailing 8-10 against Abdullaev, Dahiya stood better in his last move and ended the bout on a happy note for himself.

The silver medallist had earlier won against Iran's Mohammadbagher Esmaeil Yakhkeshi in the semi-final clash of the tournament.

Apart from him, wrestler Deepak Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Elkhan Assadov 7-1 in the bronze medal round of 92kg while Aman and Gyanendra also settled for bronze in 57kg and 60kg category, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

