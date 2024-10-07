Yashaan Khambatta, Jai Singh Sabharwal shine in Equestrian Premier League Show

Bengaluru, Oct 7 Yashaan Khambatta and Jai Singh Sabharwal (14), representing Mumbai’s Amateur Riders’ Club, secured multiple medals in multiple categories at the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) here on Monday. Yashaan clinched the gold medal and Jai secured the silver medal in the Show Jumping 130 cm and 120 cm categories respectively.

In the 130 cm category, Yashaan Khambatta secured first position and finished his round in 29.08 seconds while riding on Dolce Vita, Jai Singh Sabharwal secured second place and finished his round in 29.23 seconds while riding on Carna, he also finished third with a timing of 31.41 seconds while riding on Elliot de Vesquerie.

In the 120cm category, Basavaraju S. from Bangalore finished first with a timing of 31.76 while riding on Dinky Boy. Jai Singh Sabharwal finished second with a timing of 33.51 seconds while riding on Elliot de Vesquerie and Yashaan Khambatta came in third with a timing of 37.23 seconds while riding on Reinroe Adare Acrobat.

Yashaan is a veteran rider and has previously represented India at the Asian Games 2014 and has won multiple gold medals at the national level in the sport. Both riders train at ARC where they have access to international-level facilities and coaching to compete at national and International events.

Jai has enjoyed a stellar year so far having won three national gold medals and is also the current national champion in the Show Jumping 120 cm category. Recently he also competed in the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) CSI2*-1*-YH Show Jumping competition held at Azelhof in Lier, Belgium, where he won two medals in the CSI1* category. The teenager also won a gold at the EPL last weekend in the 130 cm category while competing with senior riders.

Reflecting on his successful showing at the EPL this weekend, Jai Singh Sabharwal, said “It’s been a very nice start to the season with all the tournaments recently and these wins have been a blessing. They will continue to encourage me to better myself every day and with every competition helping me prepare to represent our country someday.”

After winning the gold medal Yashaan Khambatta, said, “My horse Dolce Vita helped me win the gold for the 130cm at the EPL. While I am humbled by the win I am also very proud of her given her training with me for the past four years. Our perfect timing for the jump and this win now enables us to prepare more confidently for the CSI 2 star to be held later this month in Bangalore at the Surge Stables”.

