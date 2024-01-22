Yashasvi will establish himself in Test team after England series: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Jan 22 In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Test series against England, Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his confidence in young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying the youngster will solidify his position in the Indian Test squad by the end of the England series.

India and England will face each other for the first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25. India aims to extend its impressive home record against England, having triumphed 3-1 in 2020/21 and 4-0 in the 2016/17 series.

Gavaskar expressed his optimism about Jaiswal's performance, citing the left-hander's ability to adapt to home conditions. “Yashasvi Jaiswal will easily settle in home conditions. He’s also a left-hander. I think he’ll establish himself completely in the Indian Test team after this series," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The 74-year-old also turned his attention to Shreyas Iyer, expressing hope that the batter would shine against England. Having scored 707 runs in 12 Test matches for India at an average of 39.27, Iyer's recent struggle against South Africa raised concerns.

Gavaskar, recalling Iyer's brilliant performances in Indian pitches during the World Cup, anticipates a similar display in the Test series.

"In the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly in Indian pitches, so I'm hoping he'll play similarly at No.5 in the Test series. He batted aggressively, was quite watchful at the start and then his stroke-making after reading the pitch was a delight to watch. I hope he’ll replicate that," Gavaskar added.

