Yorkshire sign Abdullah Shafique for Championship, T20 Blast

Yorkshire, June 17 Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique has signed a short-term deal with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club to play in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast over the next month.

The 25-year-old arrives at Headingley on the back of an impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL), which saw him win the title with the Lahore Qalandars and finish fourth on the competition’s leading run-scorer list with 390 in 13 appearances. He batted at three in that campaign, and White Rose fans will no doubt enjoy watching him during the latter stages of the Vitality Blast.

"I'm immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire and I'm eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire," Shafique said.

"Headingley is a venue I've always wanted to play at, and I'm excited to experience a Roses fixture which I've already heard will have an incredible atmosphere! There is so much history at this club, and I hope I can contribute on the pitch at what is a very important period of the season for the team," he added.

He will play two Championship matches against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge and then against Essex at York later this month. He has reached three figures 11 times in 41 first-class appearances, including five times in 22 Test Matches.

Shafique has two first-class double centuries to his name, including one in Tests – 201 against Sri Lanka at Colombo in July 2023. He has played 52 times for his country across all formats. He scored 102 in the first innings of the famous Multan Test last October, which England won on the back of Joe Root scoring 262 and Harry Brook 317.

"Abdullah is another technically gifted, all-format player who we are delighted has signed with us. He has a tremendous skill set and has scored big runs at the highest level of the game," said Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach.

"This is a really positive signing for us that will strengthen us greatly. We're all looking forward to Abdullah joining up with the squad next week."

Yorkshire secured the services of Australian allrounder Will Sutherland for both the T20 Blast and the County Championship fixtures during the June/July period. Additionally, New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke is on the books, having featured in seven of his eight contracted Blast matches. The club had initially hoped he would also contribute to the County Championship.

Currently, Yorkshire sit second from bottom in Division One of the County Championship and are at the foot of the North Group table in the Blast.

