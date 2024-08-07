"You Are India's Pride": PM Modi Reacts On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024

In a heartfelt response to the recent disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep admiration for the wrestler's resilience and determination. The disqualification, which came as a significant setback for Phogat and her supporters, has been met with strong response from several politicians including Shashi Tharoor. In his statement, PM Modi acknowledged the emotional impact of the news on both Phogat and her fans, emphasizing that the setback does not overshadow her remarkable achievements and the spirit she has consistently demonstrated.

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

PM Modi assured Phogat and her fans of his unwavering support.

Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she could not make the weight on the morning of her 50 kg gold medal bout.“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” an Indian Olympic Association Statement read.

Weigh-ins take place in the morning for any wrestlers competing that day. The tournament for each weight class will be contested over a two-day span, so any wrestlers that make the finals or the repechage will have to make weight on both days.During the first weigh-in, wrestlers will have 30 minutes to make weight. They have the right to get on the scale as many times as they wish. Contestants are weighed with their singlets, but nothing else. Athletes will also be examined to make sure they have no signs of any contagious disease and that their fingernails are cut very short. For any wrestlers competing on the second day, the weigh-in will last 15 minutes.



