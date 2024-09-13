"You are like friend to us": Paris Paralympic medallists share their experience of meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 13 : India para-athletes who dazzled at the Paris Paralympics shared their experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics at his residence.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present during the meeting.

India judoka Kapil Parmar, who made history in Paris by becoming the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal in judo following his bronze medal triumph, revealed that he gifted PM Modi a black belt.

"It felt really good. We all enjoyed the interaction with PM Modi. He gave us a lot of motivation. We gifted him a black belt as well. Only Putin had a black belt; now PM Modi also has a black belt," Kapil told ANI.

Munawar Anzar, who has coached Kapil, thanked PM Modi for his efforts dedicated towards the para-athletes.

"It is a big thing. India did not win a medal in judo at the Paralympics. PM Modi has made a lot of efforts," he said.

Ajeet Singh Yadav, who stood tall with a silver medal in the men's javelin throw F46 class, revealed that PM Modi signed an autograph for him.

"I am really happy to win the silver medal. It was a special occasion for me. I also got an autograph from PM Modi," Ajeet said.

Silver medal winner in the men's discus throw F56 final, Yogesh Kathuniya, called PM Modi a friend who always supports them.

"It was a friendly atmosphere. These things motivate an athlete to perform better. I told him that for people, PM means Prime Minister, but for me, it means 'Param Mitra'. You are like a friend to us. He always supports us," Yogesh revealed.

In the men's javelin F41 event, Navdeep returned to India with a gold and stated that PM Modi told them to keep performing well in the future.

"He motivated us a lot. He said we have to perform well in the future," Navdeep said.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Navdeep presented him with a cap. PM Modi sat down as Navdeep gently put the cap on PM Modi's head.

He went on to ask PM Modi to sign the left side of his jacket, which is his throwing arm as well. PM Modi humbly agreed and signed an autograph on his left arm.

Navdeep's silver medal was upgraded to gold after the initial winner, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, got disqualified from the final. He had initially finished second with a personal-best throw of 47.32m, while Sadegh, before the disqualification, stood at the top with a Paralympic record of 47.64m.

Harvinder Singh wrote history after claiming India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. He was named flagbearer for India for the closing ceremony alongside Preeti Pal.

He described representing India in the closing ceremony and said, "Winning the historic medal was a proud moment. I got the surprise late at night that I was named as the flagbearer. It was a proud moment for me that I was chosen as the flagbearer."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor