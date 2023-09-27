“You get tears of happiness on hearing national anthem…”: Manu Bhaker on India winning gold in 25 m pistol team event

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : Olympian Manu Bhaker has said that she is proud to have won gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event at the Asian Games but could not win an individual medal.

The Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's good run in shooting and won gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event at Hangzhou on Wednesday.

"It was a splendid day. I shot well in qualifications today and yesterday, a total of 590, which is amazing. In the final, I could not get an individual podium finish. However, we won a team gold, which is pretty. I am very happy and proud. I am really thankful for it. It is very good to win the medal, especially when you get to hear the national anthem. It is the moment when you get tears of happiness in your eyes," Bhaker told ANI.

On targeting the Paris Olympics 2024, she said that it is definitely on her mind but right now her focus is on winning a quota in the Asian Championships.

Esha, who won the medal with Manu in the team event, said that she cannot put her emotions into words.

"I really cannot put it in words because my emotions are all over the place. I feel a prominent emotion right now, gratitude. I am grateful for the way I performed, for the people and comforts I have in my life," said Esha.

Esha said that she is glad that her team performed well. "We all have a great bonding," she added.

The shooter said that she had issues with her grip and hence could not score enough to get gold.

"I would be glad if I am able to get an Olympic medal. I am looking forward to it, will give my best," she concluded.

India got a total of 1759 points, enough to clinch the gold. The silver medal was secured by China with 1756 points. South Korea got the bronze medal with a total of 1742 points.

Their teammate Rhythm said that it feels good to make the country proud.

"It is great that we all had a hand in empowering each other. We all felt goosebumps. You cannot get over that feeling (of hearing the national anthem on the podium).”

