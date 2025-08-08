You never talk about players that are not yours: Slot on Isak

New Delhi, Aug 8 Liverpool head coach Arne Slot refused to comment on Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak after the Swedish striker was linked with the Merseyside club.

As per reports, Liverpool made an offer in the region of 110 million Pounds but their approach was instantly turned down by Newcastle United who are said to be looking for close to 150 million Pounds. At the moment, Liverpool have seemed to backed off but with Luis Diaz having joined Bayern and Darwin Nunez rumoured to leave as well, another offer may be on the cards,

"These are a lot of questions I do not want. You never talk about players that are not yours so I can talk to you about Hugo [Ekitike] who we have signed recently and has done really well until now.

"We are very happy with the squad we are having and there is every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. Ok, players left but we have brought players in as well and the youngsters are doing well.

"At this moment in time, Darwin might leave but things are not signed yet so we need to wait a few days until that maybe is completely done but there is a chance he could leave,” said Slot in a press conference.

Liverpool will begin their season on Sunday when they face F.A Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

Slot reflected on the passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who along with his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident, and admitted it has been an emotional few weeks.

"First of all tragedy impacted us the most but it impacted far more his wife, children and parents. It impacted us definitely as well and the tributes that have been done have all been very emotional and impressive. It started off in Preston but it has been emotional and impressive as well,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor