'You will truly make a difference...', Irfan Pathan pens heartfelt post as brother Yusuf embarks on political journey

New Delhi, March 10 Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan shared words of encouragement and support for his brother and ex-India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan as he sets foot into the realm of politics. Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, which included Pathan, who will contest from the Baharampur constituency.

"Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people @iamyusufpathan," Irfan wrote in his social media post.

Yusuf, a hard-hitting batter and off-spinner suited to the shorter formats of the game, represented India from 2007 to 2012 in 79 matches across T20 and ODI formats, scoring 1046 runs and has 46 wickets to his name.

He first donned Indian colours in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, in the finals of the tournament.

Yusuf Pathan was a member of the Indian teams that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2021.

