Young players will grab opportunities with both hands, says Smriti ahead of ODIs v Ireland

New Delhi, Jan 9 Smriti Mandhana, India’s skipper for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, believes the side’s decision to rest regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh is an opportunity for youngsters to grab the vacant spots with both hands. In place of the rested Harmanpreet and Renuka, India have included batter Raghavi Bist, who debuted in T20Is against the West Indies, and uncapped pacer Sayali Satghare.

“Renuka and Harman both have been really important members and they have played their part amazingly well.”

“But of course, because they are rested, it's an opportunity for two of the other young girls. I wouldn't reveal a lot about eleven, but whoever will get the opportunity, I am sure they will try and grab it with both hands. Playing for your country is always a matter of pride and I am sure that all the girls take pride in it. Tomorrow, whoever gets the opportunity, takes it and we have more match-winners for India.”

“As a team, we do not have to think what is not there because we want to go out there and have the positive mindset that we have a really balanced squad. The girls who have come in as well are really, really good. We will not think about what is not there or happening. The only thing is that we have to go out there and play good cricket tomorrow,” said Smriti in the pre-series press conference.

India and Ireland will play in a three-match ODI series, starting from Friday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The next two matches in the series will also be held at the same venue. India are currently placed third in the ICC Women's Championship points table and have already qualified for this year’s ODI World Cup due to the virtue of being hosts.

“We had a good series against West Indies - 2-1 in the T20I series, 3-0 in the one-day series. Definitely, the last series gave us a lot of confidence and different batters at different times got runs. Then, especially the bowling attack was on point against West Indies. So, hoping that we keep the form going. It's great conditions to play a cricket match, so I'm really excited to start the series tomorrow,” added Smriti.

Asked about the chance to play bilaterals against Ireland for the first time since 2006, Smriti stated, “The ICC Championship system gives us a chance to play all the teams in the three-year cycle. We haven't played a lot of cricket against Ireland. They have played some exciting cricket in the last one or two years.”

“So, sometimes playing against a new opposition is always very exciting and I am sure that we won't look at them in any other way. For us, it's about going out and playing our best 100%. But really excited that we are playing against Ireland, who are on their first tour to India.”

With Pratika Rawal set to continue opening the batting, Smriti expressed confidence in her regular opening partner Shafali Verma, who has been scoring runs in domestic cricket after being left out due to her prolonged struggle in ODIs, to be back in the national set-up soon. “Shafali, in the last two or three one-day series, she's not been part of the squad. Pratika, in the last series, has done really well in her absence. But definitely, Shefali scored a lot of runs in domestic, so she's definitely in the scheme of things. I'm really happy that she went back and got those runs.”

Smriti signed off by saying the challenge of playing at different venues in India in recent times has been an exciting factor. “In the last 4 or 5 series in India, we've played on different conditions which is great for women's cricket. We're going to different venues, and that is a challenge. I will talk about those challenges rather than the other challenges as a player. So, really exciting but as big a challenge it is, it's an exciting one.”

