Youth will play important role in building a developed India: Mansukh Mandaviya

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that youth will play an important role in building a developed India.

Speaking at a programme organised under the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative at SP College in Pune, he said proper planning is required to achieve the objective of making India a developed country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed country by 2047. Proper planning is required to achieve this objective and youth will play an important role in building a developed India," Mandaviya said, according to an official release.

The 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' was launched from Maharashtra. Under this initiative, interactions will be held with students of various colleges of Maharashtra. The initiative will guide the youth about their responsibility towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

During his interaction with the students, Mansukh Mandaviya pointed out the strong history of SP College, and mentioned that several bright students are part of its alumni.

He said these students have served the country in various fields.

"The dream of a developed India we envision will also be fulfilled through the strength of such bright students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carefully planned for a developed India. Youth-centric decisions have been taken in the budget to fulfill this target," the minister said.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs Raksha Khadse appealed to all students to register on My Bharat Portal to contribute to a developed India.

"Students are the future of the country and through My Bharat portal they have a great opportunity to serve the nation."

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale shared his medal winning journey through an inspiring speech. Swapnil Kusale appealed that all players should take advantage of the many schemes of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which helps and encourages players.

During the programme, trees were planted in the college premises under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

