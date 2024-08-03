"You've already established a remarkable legacy": Abhinav Bindra on Manu Bhaker finishing fourth in 25m pistol event

Paris [France], August 3 : As India shooter Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra hailed the 22-year-old and tried to lift her confidence.

Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Abhinav Bindra took to his official X account and said that she had already established a remarkable legacy. Bindra added that Manu Bhaker has made the entire nation proud and applauded her 'incredible' achievement.

"Manu, you have made the entire nation stand up and applaud your incredible achievement. Winning a third Olympic medal would have been an extraordinary feat, but what you've accomplished in Paris is truly monumental. Your journey stands as a testament to relentless hard work and dedication. At just 22, you've already established a remarkable legacy, and this is only the beginning. Congratulations on a historic campaign," Bindra wrote on X.

https://x.com/Abhinav_Bindra/status/1819645839192563898

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Summer Games, however, the 22-year-old missed the chance after finishing in fourth place in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Manu's voyage came to an end when she was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor