Yuva Kabaddi Series: UP Falcons finish first in Division 2, set to play Chandigarh Chargers in the final

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 1 : The Division 2 stage of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series is heading toward an exciting conclusion as UP Falcons solidified their position at the top and secured a spot in the final against Chandigarh Chargers, according to a release from the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

The Day 9 of Division 2 was hosted at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore and featured intense clashes as teams battled to end on a high note.

The opening match saw UP Falcons defeat Delhi Dhurandhars 48-38 in a high-scoring encounter. This victory not only propelled the Falcons to the top of the table but also confirmed their place in the final.

Substitute Rachit Yadav turned the game around with a brilliant Super 10, while Navneet Nagar and Ayush Kumar earned High 5s.

Delhi's Shubham Bhiduri impressed with 11 points, and Vinod Pal contributed a High 5 off the bench, but the overall team effort fell short against the in-form Falcons.

In the second game, Hampi Heroes defeated Panchala Pride 46-21, consigning the Pride to a winless Division 2 campaign. Raiders Chetan Jangama and Krupasagar D were unstoppable, securing 11 raid points each, while Darshan R added to Hampi's dominance with a High 5.

For Panchala, Aditya Kumar displayed a fight with four points each in raiding and defence but received no support from his teammates, leading to yet another disappointing outing.

The third game saw a commanding performance from Chola Veerans, who trounced Sindh Sonics 57-16. Iyyappan Veerapandian led the charge with 14 raid points, supported by A Balabharathi's defensive brilliance, as he notched six tackle points.

Sindh's Balraj Singh fought valiantly with nine raid points, but the lack of contributions from the rest of the team made the contest one-sided.

In the final match of the day, Vizag Victors registered a strong 48-34 win over Hyderabad Hurricanes. Pirati Srisivatejesh and Gali Lakshma Reddy were the stars for Vizag, both scoring 11 raid points, while Pavan Gopineedi shone in defence with a High 5.

For Hyderabad, Suresh Oruganti put up a valiant fight with a stunning 18 raid points, but his efforts went in vain as the rest of the team failed to step up.

