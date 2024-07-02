Yuvraj, Raina, Afridi, Gayle amongst stars to light up World Championship of Legends

Mumbai, July 2 Some of the cricket's top stars including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen, Younis Khan, Chris Gayle will be returning to compete in the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 3 to 13 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England.

India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England will be the six teams competing in the competition.

Each team will play against each other once, and the top four will then compete in the semi-final followed by the final.

India’s first match will be against England on July 3, which is also the opening game of the tournament while the marquee India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for July 6.

The full squads and schedule are as below:

India Squad: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, Rp Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anureet singh, Pawan Negi

Australia Squad: Brett Lee, Tim Paine, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dirk Nannes, Dan Christian, Ben Laughlin, Aaron Finch, John Hasting, Brad Haddin, Callum Ferguson, Peter Siddle, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile

South Africa squad: Jacques Kallis, Imran Tahir, Herschelle Gibbs, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Ashwell Prince, Neil Mckenzie, Ryan Mclaren, Justin Ontong, Rory Kliendflet, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt

West Indies squad: Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Tino Best, Rayad Ryan Emrit, Jason Mohammed, Navin Stewart, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Jonathan Carter

Pakistan squad: Sharjeel Khan, Umer Akmal, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Misbah Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Sohail Khan, Abdul Rehman, Aamir Yamin, Taufeeq Umer, Shoaib Maqsood, Yasir Arafat, Tanveer Ahmed

England squad: Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Mustard Philip, Sajid Mahmood, Chris Schofield, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzal, Stuart Meaker, Kevin O'Brien, Darren Maddy

Cricket fans will be able to watch all the action on FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS) and TV app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor