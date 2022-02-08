1 dead during Washington grocery store shooting

Washington, Feb 8 One person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting at a grocery store in Washington state, authorities said.

The shooting incident inside a Fred Meyer grocery store in the southeastern Washington city of Richland was reported at 11.03 a.m. on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Richland Police Department as saying in a statement.

"One person has died and another is in the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been described as a middle aged white male," the statement added.

Police said that officers are still actively searching for the suspect who is "believed to be armed and dangerous".

The suspect left the store and it was undetermined if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Authorities posted a photo of the suspect on social media and urged local residents with information to contact police.

"If you see the suspect or feel you are in danger, please call 911," the police statement added.

Authorities also urged people to avoid the incident location.

Schools in the Richland School District were temporary on lockdown in response to police activity in the area.

