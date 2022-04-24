10 missing in mining accident in Poland

Warsaw, April 24 Ten miners were missing after powerful tremors and intense outflow of methane took place in a coal mine in Southern Poland.

The accident happened at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday morning at a depth of around 900 metres at the Zofiowka mine near the city of Jastrzebski-Zdroj in the south of the country, according to the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) mining company.

The company said a total of 62 miners were working in the direct vicinity of the blast, of whom 52 found safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

