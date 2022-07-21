10-year jail term for RJD's Anant Singh in INSAS rifle case

Patna, July 21 The MLA-MLC court of Patna pronounced a 10-year jail term for RJD Bahubali leader Anant Kumar Singh in an INSAS rifle, 6 empty magazines and bullet proof jacket case on Thursday.

In an investigation of Vinay Yadav alias Putus, the Patna police conducted a raid at the house of Anant Singh in Barh in 2015. During the search operation, the Bihar ATS had found 1 INSAS rifle, 6 empty magazines, a bullet proof jacket and some clothes.

The trial of this case was held in the MLA-MLC court and he was held guilty of keeping sophisticated arms and ammunition which are meant only for use by security forces.

The Beur jail administration produced Anant Singh in the court where the judge pronounced the quantum of punishment of a 10-year jail term.

Reacting to it, Anant Singh said: "As I am against the Nitish Kumar government, the court has held me guilty in a case in which I was not involved. The judge has not been transferred for the last 18 months. I did not go to that house where the police claimed that they had recovered the weapons, in the last 15 years. I firmly believe that the police planted the weapons in my house and framed me under the Arms Act."

"I will challenge the decision in a higher court," he said.

Earlier on June 21, The MP-MLA court of Patna had sentenced Anant Singh to 10 years in jail in the AK 47 and 2 grenades recovery case as well.

The AK 47, 2 hand grenades and 26 live cartridges were recovered from the house of Anant Singh in his native village Nadwa in Barh sub-division in 2019 and the MP-MLA court on June 14 had held him guilty of the offence. Besides Anant Singh, the caretaker of his house Sunil Ram was also sentenced to 10 years in jail.

After this sentencing, his membership of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will be cancelled and a bypoll will be held. Anant Singh is currently the MLA from Mokama assembly constituency in Patna district.

