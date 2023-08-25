100 artists to be part of 'Art for Climate Action, India Art Facts' summit

New Delhi, Aug 25 About 100 young artists from different genres and across the nation will be part of a five-day ‘Art for Climate Action; India Art Facts summit to be held in the national capital Delhi from September 1-5.

The five-day ‘Art for Climate Action; India Art Facts’ summit is being organised by the ‘Organization for Development and Integration of Art and Artists ( ODIAA), an apex body of artists with active support from the Union Ministry of Textiles and in collaboration with The National Craft Museum & Hastakala Academy, Pragati Maidan New Delhi.

“During the event, ‘Art for Climate Action to be held at National Crafts Museum & Hastkal Academy in Pragati Maidan major artists from various states and union territories will be showcasing and exhibiting through the power of their imagination and tools the undeniable reality of environmental damage while emphasizing the need for a sustainable lifestyle,” said Kshitish Chandra Das, secretary, organisation for Development and Integration of Art and Artist (ODIAA).

“Through their boundless creativity and eco-conscious artistry, these 100 young and renowned artists will convey the undeniable reality of environmental damage while underlining the urgency of adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

“Some artists have already begun reevaluating their choice of artistic mediums, gravitating toward sustainable options such as ephemeral art, land art, and upcycled art. The solution offered here is to engage in practical, minor changes that promote environmental sustainability through art.

“Artists embracing experimentation can venture into upcycling, utilizing common household items like discarded woodblocks, paper, cardboard, metals, waste materials, and any resource readily available to create masterpieces," added Das.

The summit, to be visited by Ambassadors of G20 countries, MPs and ministers will also include various panel discussions on this theme as well as screen movies and documentaries made by internationally acclaimed film producers.

Some major participating artists include Santosh Kumar(photographer), Priyanshu Chaurasia (printmaker), Jitrender Prajapati (sculptor), Chinmayee Behere (painter), Gagan Mandal (painter), Vandana Kumari (painter), Neetu (ceramist), Sukanya (sculpture), Jagriti Kathuria(painting), Pranati Das( painting).

