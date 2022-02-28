100 Gujarat students return home from Ukraine

Gandhinagar, Feb 28 Around hundred Gujarat students have returned home from war-hit Ukraine by a special flight to Mumbai and then by GSRTC buses arranged by the Gujarat government.

A total 44 Gujarat students on Saturday returned safely to Mumbai by special Air India flight arranged by the central government. From there, the students were brought to Gujarat by Volvo buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) arranged by the state government. Another set of Gujarat students arrived early on Sunday morning in Delhi by another special flight. The State government made arrangements for their return journey to Gujarat from Delhi as well.

The state government spokesperson Jitubhai Vaghani said, "The Gujarat government has information of 584 persons from the state who are stuck in Ukraine. The state government is in constant touch with India's ministry of external affairs and embassy. The state government has also launched a helpline number 079-232-38278 which will function between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Vaghani welcomed around twenty seven students who returned from Ukraine at the Gandhinagar Circuit House on Monday. "I thank our PM Narendra Modi for the arrangements made for the return of about 100 students from Gujarat stranded in the war-torn areas of Ukraine. The government of India has arranged a special plane to bring back 100 Gujarat students from war-hit Ukraine."

The Chief Minister Office (CMO) stated in a tweet that the state government had made arrangements to bring the students back to Gujarat.

