'100% renewable-based electricity supply by 2050': Goa CM 

Panaji, July 28 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government has decided to provide 100 per cent renewable-based electricity supply to all sectors by 2050.

Sawant said this while speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop on Sustainable Energy and Environmental solution, here.

He said that renewable energy and energy efficiency intervention will soon be introduced and implemented in sectors such as Tourism, Transport, Health, Industries, Agriculture and Food industries.

"Specific plans to green sectors such as Health and Tourism have already been initiated. We are also developing hydrogen policy and net zero emission policy for the industries which will soon be adopted," he said.

Sawant urged the industries to implement recommendations made by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) during the workshop of energy efficiency technology.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Nilesh Cabral said "change in climate is affecting our state, country and the world".

"Goa witnessed a delay in rain this year due to climatic change," he said.

Cabral anticipated that Goa's target to achieve net zero emission will be achieved much before 2050 with the requisite support from the industries.

Rene Van Berkel, Country Representative and Head, UNIDO, said it is the specialised organisation of the UN that supports its developing country member states in industrial development for poverty eradication, globalisation of trade and environmental sustainability.

