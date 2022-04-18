108.90 lakh paddy farmers benefited with procurement at MSP, 5.86 lakh for wheat

New Delhi, April 18 A quantity of 69.24 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat has been procured upto April 17, with MSP value of Rs 13,951.41 crore, benefitting 5.86 lakh farmers, officials said on Monday

Also, about 108.90 lakh farmers have benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,47,800.28 crore as part of the paddy procurement in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP.

"Wheat procurement has recently commenced in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan," an official said.

A quantity of 754.08 LMT of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 750.95 LMT and Rabi Crop 3.14 LMT) has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto April 17 in procuring states/UTs.

