15 injured following explosion in Russia's Rostov region

Moscow, July 29 At least 15 people were injured following an explosion in the city of Taganrog in Russia's Rostov region, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed, and those injured have already sought medical assistance after the explosion, Golubev said in a Telegram post on Friday.

He added that the blast likely occurred when a rocket exploded near a cafe in the city centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the country's air defences intercepted a Ukrainian missile targeting residential infrastructure, and fragments of the downed rocket fell on the territory of Taganrog.

--IANS

