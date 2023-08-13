16 looted arms, 11 types ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 13 The security forces in Manipur have recovered 16 looted arms, 11 types of ammunition and a large quantity of explosives during the past 48 hours, officials said on Sunday night.

Officials said that barring some sporadic incidents, no major incident of violence was reported from any where in the state even as people continued to hold sit-in demonstrations on numerous issues.

The combined security forces continued their search operations in both the valley and the hill arras to recover the looted arms.

According to various reports, during the ethnic riots that broke out in Manipur on May 3, over 4,000 sophisticated arms and lakhs of ammunition have been looted from different police stations and police outposts by the mobs, attackers and militants.

According to police records, less than 50 per cent of the looted arms and ammunition have been recovered so far.

--IANS

