17-year-old supporter of Islamic extremism arrested in Philadelphia

New Delhi, Aug 15 The FBI and the Philadelphia law enforcement officials have announced a case against a 17-year-old, who they say was a supporter of Islamic extremists, allegedly radicalised online, and had purchased materials that could be used to make bombs, a media report said.

“The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement, NBC News reported.

The DA’s office said the juvenile is facing charges of weapons of mass destruction; criminal conspiracy; arson; causing/risking catastrophe; attempt to commit criminal mischief; possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

“The charges we have filed against this individual represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history," Krasner said, NBC News reported.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the DA’s office will attempt to try the juvenile as an adult, but that the case would not go to federal court due to the suspect’s age. The 17-year-old is from a Muslim family, the official said, but there were no indications that members of his family were involved or aware of the suspect’s alleged plans.

The suspect had been purchasing materials online and selecting potential targets, the official said, NBC News reported.

FBI special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office Jacqueline Maguire and Krasner held a news conference Monday about a terrorism investigation that led to an arrest in West Philadelphia.

Maguire said that the teenager had access to a “significant” number of firearms and had purchased materials to help with the construction of an improvised explosive device, NBC News reported.

--IANS

san/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor