2 injured in crude bomb blasts, 3 buses set on fire by BNP-Jamaat activists in Dhaka

Dhaka, Dec 3 Two people, including a Bangladesh Bank officer, riding their motorbikes home after work sustained injuries, as unidentified miscreants exploded two crude bombs in the capital's busy Farmgate area, the police said.

The incident took place in front of the Farmview Super Market at around 7.15 pm on Saturday.

The injured are Mohammed Emdadul Haque Khan, 56, a joint director of Bangladesh Bank, and Mohammed Najmus Shahadat Alam, 38, an engineer of Samid Group.

Sarwar Alam Khan, Inspector (investigation) of Tejgaon police station, said he heard about the explosion.

A police team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter, he added.

No one was detained in connection with the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, BNP-Jamaat activists set fire to three buses in Dhaka's Gabtoli, Agargaon and Sayedabad areas on Saturday during the BNP's 48-hour blockade.

In Gabtoli, a bus was set on fire in front of the bus terminal around 11:09 p.m.

On receiving information about the incident, a fire engine was sent to the spot around 11:12 p.m. to bring the fire under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

In Agargaon, a Bhuiyan Paribahan bus was set afire around 11 p.m. near the Passport Office area.

Two fire engines were sent on the spot to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, another bus was set ablaze near Sayedabad Bus Terminal around 11 p.m.

