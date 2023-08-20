2 Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack

Jerusalem, Aug 20 Two Israeli civilians were killed in a shooting attack in the village of Huwara near the West Bank city of Nablus, the Israeli military has confirmed.

The Israeli emergency rescue service Magen David Adom said that its medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s who were hit by gunfire. They were both declared dead at the scene shortly afterwards, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting took place in a carwash in Huwara, online newspaper The Times of Israel reported.

According to a statement released by the Israeli Defence Forces, soldiers are currently pursuing the suspects and have set up blockades in the area.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, a territory captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war, has been on the rise in the past 16 months, fueled by frequent deadly Israeli raids.

--IANS

int/sha

