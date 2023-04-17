2 killed in drone attack in Iraq

Baghdad, April 17 Two individuals were killed and two others sustained injuries in drone attacks on villages in Sulaimaniyah province, located in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to a statement by the provincial governor.

Haval Abubakir, the Governor of Sulaimaniyah province, said on Sunday that the attacks took place on Saturday evening when an unidentified drone targeted three villages near the border with Iran in Sulaimaniyah province.

Abubakir added that preliminary investigations indicated two fatalities and two injuries, without providing further details about the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, an anonymous Kurdish security source told Xinhua that the strikes were aimed at the positions of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the villages.

