2 officials deployed to help Ukraine evacuees of K'taka: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, March 1 Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government has deployed two officials in Mumbai and New Delhi to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassles.

Speaking to media representatives, Bommai said the students who are in the northeastern part of Ukraine are facing problems.

"The External Affairs minister has been requested to make arrangements for their food and shelter and guide them to safety," he said.

"The Romanian border is getting crowded and a request has been made to make separate arrangements for Kannadigas," Bommai further said.

Also, he greeted the people on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. "I wish that the prayers to Lord Shiva will wipe out the pain and grief. It will bring peace and happiness for the people of Karnataka," Bommai said.

