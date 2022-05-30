200 police outposts in Bihar to be upgraded shortly

Patna, May 30 In a bid to control crime in the state, the Bihar Police is mulling upgradation of 200 police outposts into police stations, an official said.

The state police headquarters here has sent a proposal, along with a list of outposts to the home department for the same, he said.

An assessment meeting in this regard was held last week during which the additional chief secretary of the home department asked for a detailed reports on the number of villages, areas, population, and number of criminal incidents of the chosen police outposts.

Currently, the state has 1,094 police stations. Once the outposts are upgraded, the number will rise to 1,300 across the state. The number of police outposts in Bihar is 239.

"Earlier, police headquarters was in favour of upgrading 150 outposts. Now, it has been decided to upgrade 50 more. In the first phase, the upgrade will be done in those police outposts which are having a longer distance from the concerned police stations," said an official of police headquarters.

"With this, the strength of police outposts will be enhanced saving the complainants from travelling long distances to register FIR in the police stations," he said.

