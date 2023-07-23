2024 Lok Sabha: ECI review team to visit West Bengal next month

Kolkata, July 23 Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a three member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit West Bengal next month to review the election preparedness.

West Bengal Chief Election Officer (CEO) sources said that the three member team of ECI is expected to arrive in the state on August 19. Senior deputy election commissioner Nitin Kumar Vyas is likely to head the ECI team.

A preliminary meeting on the poll preparedness has already been discussed by the senior officials from the CEO office this week. It had been decided that the task for examining the available EVMs in the state will start from August 1 and is likely to be completed in the next six days.

“We want to prepare fully from our end before the ECI team arrives in the state to review the preparedness,” an official from the office of CEO, West Bengal said.

CEO office has sent instructions to the district administrative authorities to start the process of reviewing the voters; list in the respective districts.

“All attempts will be made to make the voters’ list totally error free this time by deleting the names of deceased voters or bring about necessary revisions in case of individuals having names registered in more than one place. This happens mainly in cases of married women having their names registered both in their parents’ place as well as in their in-laws’ place,” the official from the CEO office said.

The commission expects the number of booths to increase this time from the current figure of 79,000.

