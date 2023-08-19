2024 LS polls: K’taka govt reverses orders to ensure Hindu sentiments are not hurt

Bengaluru, Aug 19 Political pundits in Karnataka believe that the Congress government with an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha election, have reversed two important decision.

The recent decisions of Congress party to reverse the order of stoppage of funds to renovate Hindu temples and the statement on Soujanya rape and murder case that there is no proposal to reinvestigate the case before the government indicated the strategy, political pundits believe.

Government’s decision to stop releasing funds for renovation and development work of temples had led to widespread condemnation by Hindu organisations and the BJP. An order was also passed by the state’s Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department and issued to all the District Commissioners.

The order said that funds will not be released if renovation work is not undertaken in temples, as well as if the administrative approval is given for releasing of 50 per cent of the funds, it should also be withheld. If there is any proposal for administrative approval, it should also be withheld.

However, the state's Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department had withdrawn the order after backlash.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy had stated that since there was confusion regarding the order among the public, it has been withdrawn.

“We will not stop the renovation and development work of temples. If necessary, the Congress government would give additional funds,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara had said that there is no proposal before the government to order reinvestigation of sensastional Soujanya rape and murder case.

The 17-year-old Soujanya was kidnapped on Oct 9, 2012 on way to her home in Ujire near Dharmasthala. She was studying in Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College. The next day her body was found near Nethravathi River, close to her house in the forests. The body was found half naked. One of her hands was tied with her dupatta to a tree. The police found that her genitals were soiled.

Series of protests were held following the release of the accused in the case after 11 years of imprisonment by the CBI Special Court. The order stated that the accused was implicated and recommended action on investigating officers and doctors who prepared reports. The allegations were made against the members of an influential family managing Hindu pilgrimage centre.

Following the mounting pressure on the ruling Congress government Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that he would consider whether there is any provision to make an appeal for re-investigation of the case.

However, Home Minister Parameshwara maintained that the case has ended and there will be public debates in favor and opposite and the government can’t help in this connection.

Sources said that the Congress government does not want to stir any controversy as any step related to the case would anger Hindu organisations and the influential family revered by lakhs of devotees. However, a group of activists have come together and announced that they will wage a legal battle in this matter.

The Congress government was also criticised for its soft stand over the death of seven Dalits in a water contamination case in Chitradurga district.

Sources said that the government did not want to antagonise the influential Lingayat community. The Congress government which lodged an FIR against Kannada superstar Upendra for making casteist remarks has not initiated any action over the similar statement by cabinet minister S.S. Mallikarjun, a Lingayat. Instead, the person who brought out the issue was booked by the police.

The BJP has termed the Congress government as ‘dictatorship’ and branded the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar as ‘Hitlers’. However, the Congress did not bother to give any statement over these remarks.

