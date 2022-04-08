23 arrested in connection with violence in R'than's Karauli

Jaipur, April 8 At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with a violence on April 2 in Rajasthan's Karauli town during which shops and motorcycles were set afire, DGP M.L. Lather said on Friday.

The violence had broken out between two groups during a bike rally that was taken out on the occasion of Nav Samvastar.

Interacting with the mediapersons, the senior police officer said a total of 10 FIRs including one by the Kotwali Police Officer of Karauli, and 9 by other persons have been registered.

According to the investigation, 44 miscreants have been identified by the police, Lather said while addressing the media in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar.

He said that a conditional permission to take out the rally was given, which said that there should be no use of DJ and loudspeakers, and no provocative slogans should be raised.

However, on April 2, at 4 p.m., about 400 people on over 200 motorcycles left the Collectorate Circle in a rally led by police officials, and a police team, but the DJs continued playing songs.

The rally descended from the slopes and reached near the bamboo shops and Maniyar Masjid on Hatwara Road. In the minority-inhabited area, people part of the rally raised provocative slogans. Following this, heavy stone pelting began on the people involved in the bike rally, and about 100-150 people attacked the rally with sticks.

Eight police personnel along with 11 local residents were injured in the attack.

The DGP said that 105 "anti-social elements" have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident. The remaining miscreants involved in total 10 cases registered will be arrested soon.

Properties of more than 80 people were damaged in the violence. The compensation will be provided by the state government after assessing the damages.

The police in the state are keeping a close watch on those who disturb communal harmony by spreading misleading and false information on social media. An FIR has been registered against anti-social elements for spreading misinformation.

Some persons have put misleading information on social media, claiming an old video clip from Telangana to be that from Rajasthan. Also, a video from Uttar Pradesh was connected to Karauli.

Lather said anti-social elements who disturb peace, peace and communal harmony in the state will be dealt with strictly.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has appointed Home Secretary K.C. Meena as an investigating officer to look into the Karauli violence case.

Also, the curfew imposed in Karauli has been extended till April 10 with an aim to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

The administration had also announced that the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor